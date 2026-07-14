‘Criminal conspiracy’ behind errors in Odisha textbooks, senior bureaucrat arrested

Odisha’s former SCERT Director arrested over 'Newton the Pilot' and other absurd blunders in ₹175-Crore textbook disaster. (Special Arrangement/Enhanced using AI)

The Crime Branch of the Odisha Police on Tuesday arrested Manoj Kumar Padhy, former director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), on charges of “criminal conspiracy” in connection with the errors seen in school textbooks for classes 1 to 8.

Padhy, a senior Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officer, had headed SCERT at the time the textbooks were prepared. SCERT is entrusted with the overall supervision, coordination, monitoring, and approval of the textbook development process as per the National Education Policy-2020.

The Crime Branch initiated its probe into the matter on Tuesday, a day after SCERT lodged a formal complaint about the alleged criminal conspiracy behind the large number of errors in the textbooks. The case was registered under various sections of the BNS, including criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and framing incorrect official documents knowingly.