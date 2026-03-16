Several feared dead as fire breaks out at Odisha’s SCB Medical College

According to eye witnesses, the fire broke out between 2.30 am to 3 am.

Several people are feared dead as a fire broke out at an ICU of the trauma care centre of Odisha’s premier SCB medical college and hospital, Cuttack, on Monday.

According to eye witnesses, the fire broke out between 2.30 am to 3 am. Though the exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said it could be due to short circuit.

Even though the fire brigade reached the spot immediately and managed to douse the fire, officials said several patients, who were on ventilator support at the ICU died due to suffocation. The exact number of deaths is yet to be confirmed by the SCB authorities.