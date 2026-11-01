Booked for ‘sexually harassing, intimidating’ woman officer, Odisha jail DG removed

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
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The Odisha government on Sunday removed the director general (DG) of prisons and correctional services Susanta Kumar Nath from his position, a day after he was booked on charges of sexual harassment and intimidation of a woman officer.
Nath, a 1993-batch IPS officer, is among the group of officers said to be eyeing the post of the next director general of police (DGP) of Odisha. He has now been transferred as an officer-on-special duty (OSD) in the home department, considered to be a punishment posting.
Though the home department notification has not mentioned specific reasons behind Nath’s transfer, senior officers said it is linked to the case registered against him.
The case against Nath and one of his alleged associates, Kuldeep Rath, was registered on Friday under various sections, including sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and common intention, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack, has informed the home department about the development, said officials. The Indian Express has accessed the copy of the FIR.
The complainant, according to the FIR, accused Rath of contacting her on Nath’s behalf twice, in August and September 2025, inviting her to meet the latter over dinner at two hotels in Cuttack, which she cited as an “unwelcome personal invitation”.
“These approaches were made with a clear sexual intention and constituted unwelcome sexual advances. When I disagreed to such sexual and illegal overtures, I was subjected to threats concerning my life, reputation, and career,” read the complaint copy.
The complainant also accused Nath of pressuring her to withdraw a case against another senior official.
A senior police officer in Cuttack said all the allegations made by the complainant will be thoroughly probed and appropriate steps will be taken against him accordingly. The officer said the DG, prisons, other accused and the senior cited above will be examined as part of the probe.
While Nath didn’t respond to calls for a comment on the allegations and his removal from the position of DG, prisons, a senior home department official said the state government is waiting for the probe report into the allegations.
As a case pertaining to selection of Odisha’s next DGP is under sub-judice in the Supreme Court, Nath, in September, entered the matter as an intervenor after the Odisha government withdrew his integrity certificate and excluded him from the panel of officers sent to UPSC for DGP selection.