Booked for ‘sexually harassing, intimidating’ woman officer, Odisha jail DG removed

The Odisha government on Sunday removed the director general (DG) of prisons and correctional services Susanta Kumar Nath from his position, a day after he was booked on charges of sexual harassment and intimidation of a woman officer.

Nath, a 1993-batch IPS officer, is among the group of officers said to be eyeing the post of the next director general of police (DGP) of Odisha. He has now been transferred as an officer-on-special duty (OSD) in the home department, considered to be a punishment posting.

Though the home department notification has not mentioned specific reasons behind Nath’s transfer, senior officers said it is linked to the case registered against him.