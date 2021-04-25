Odisha relaxes mandatory 14-day quarantine norm for people coming from Bengal

However, visitors from Bengal will have to follow appropriate COVID protocols strictly, it said. (PTI Photo)

In a partial modification of its earlier order, the Odisha government on Saturday said people, who are coming from West Bengal on election duty and for an emergency relating to COVID-19, will be exempted from the mandatory 14-day quarantine norm.

People coming from the neighbouring state for emergency work related to COVID-19 management and in connection with election duty shall be exempted from the compulsory 14-day quarantine protocol, the fresh order said.

However, visitors from Bengal will have to follow appropriate COVID protocols strictly, it said. The government had on April 22 announced that all the people coming from West Bengal will have to undergo 14-day institutional or paid quarantine compulsorily.

Any person who has been successfully vaccinated (two doses) and produces a certificate to this effect or tests negative in RT-PCR examination within 48 hours of entering Odisha, may be allowed to go for home quarantine for seven days, the latest order said. According to it, any person violating these measures will be liable to face action.