Odisha rejects Staines killing convict Dara Singh’s plea for premature release

On the night of January 22, 1999, a mob of around 50 people led by Singh, attacked a camp at Manoharpur in Odisha’s Keonjhar district and burnt alive Staines and his two sons, Philip (10) and Timothy (6), while they were asleep inside a station wagon. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

The Odisha government has rejected the plea of convict Rabindra Kumar Pal alias Dara Singh for premature release from jail. He is serving a life sentence for the 1999 killing of Australian missionary Graham Staines and his two minor sons who were burnt alive while sleeping in a vehicle in Manoharpur in Keonjhar district.

The State Sentence Review Board, which met on August 31, said it was “not inclined to recommend his (Dara Singh’s) premature release at this stage”.

On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the Board to take a decision on his plea for premature release. On September 8, the bench of Justice Manoj Misra and Justice Vijay Bishnoi, questioning the delay over a decision, said it cannot be kept “lingering”.