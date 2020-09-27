Odisha records 13,000 cases in three days; some districts declare partial shutdown

Covid-19 cases in Odisha have breached the 2-lakh mark. (Representational)

With a jump of nearly 13,000 cases over the past three days, Covid-19 cases in Odisha have breached the 2-lakh mark, leading authorities of several districts to announce partial shutdowns in their jurisdictions. In other districts, residents themselves have opted for partial shutdown measures to combat the spike in cases.

On Saturday, the state recorded its highest single-day surge with 4,356 cases and 16 deaths, taking the overall figure to 2,05,452 and 783 fatalities.

Since September 1, Odisha has added 97,290 cases — 47 per cent of the total caseload.

“The cases have increased because of the rise in testing, which means there is timely detection. But it is not a cause of concern because recoveries have gone up as well. This is a natural course of the infection and eventually, the cases will decline,” said Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

While Ganjam district — once a hotspot — has shown a declining trend in the number of cases, districts such as Khurda, Cuttack and Puri have now become a major areas of concern. Apart from these, the infection is also spreading fast in 15 other districts.

Meanwhile, to contain the spread, a few district authorities have ordered partial shutdowns. Balliguda town authorities in Kandhamal district have ordered the closure of all shops selling non-essentials until October 2. Similarly, in Jharsuguda, roadside fast-food shops have been asked to shut down for 15 days. The vendors will however be paid Rs 2,500 as compensation for their losses. Nayagarh authorities have ordered a complete shutdown on weekends.

In Balangir district, residents have opted for a voluntary shutdown for seven days. “We decided to go for a shutdown ourselves as the cases are on a rise,” said Tripurai Panigrahi, from the Covid Control Committee of the district.

