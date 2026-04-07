40 cops injured as tribal protest against Sijimali bauxite mine turns violent in Odisha

The locals in the Kashipur area are against the Sijimali bauxite mine project ever since the state government handed it over to a private company.

Around 50 people, including 40 security personnel, were injured in a scuffle with the tribals in Odisha’s Rayagada district over the construction of a road to Sijimali bauxite mine on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

The protesters allegedly attacked police and the district administration officials with stones, swords, axes, and other sharp weapons in their bid to stop road construction, the police said.

The locals in the Kashipur area are against the Sijimali bauxite mine project ever since the state government handed it over to a private company.

The tribals hence put up a strong opposition to the road construction at Shagabari village under the Kashipur block of Rayagada.