Teachers at Odisha’s Ravenshaw University accuse BJP MLA of misbehaviour, seek apology

Allegations of “political interference” have rocked Odisha’s premier Ravenshaw University after teachers held a protest accusing a local BJP MLA of misbehaving with a senior faculty member. The incident has drawn protest and condemnation from the teachers’ union.

The row erupted after Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Chandra Sethi visited the campus on August 3 during a students’ agitation over a hostel-related issue. According to the university teachers, Sethi allegedly ‘misbehaved and scolded’ senior professor Sudarshan Mishra — who also holds the chief warden’s post — in the presence of the vice-chancellor, boarders of the East hostel and faculty members.

It triggered the mass resignation of over 30 senior faculty members serving as wardens and deputy wardens, who allege that they felt ‘unsafe and humiliated’.

For his part, Sethi has accused the professor of being “disrespectful and insulting”, and demanded action against him.

“I had gone to the campus not just as a legislator but as a senate member of the university,” he said, adding that he had sought an appointment from Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati — the chancellor of the university — to discuss the issue.

The Ravenshaw vice-chancellor called the incident “unwarranted”, adding: “Since Ravenshaw University is a reputed institution, I want an academic environment to prevail on the campus. I hope the issue will be resolved soon”.

The dispute

The issue escalated on Wednesday after the Ravenshaw University Teachers’ Union staged a dharna on campus to demand that the university’s “autonomy and statutory processes” are upheld.

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“When the MLA was not invited to the campus either by the students, the teachers or authorities, why did he enter the campus and misbehave with senior professors? The University is an autonomous body, and we condemn such political interference. We demand a public apology from the MLA,” said a protesting teacher.

The executive council of the teachers’ body also condemned the MLA’s behaviour.

“The executive council (of the teachers’ union) is of the considered view that the administration of the University, including its hostels, is governed by the statutes, ordinances, regulations and established procedures of the University. The discharge of official responsibilities by the University’s authorities and functionaries must remain free from external interference or influence,” a resolution passed by the teachers’ association read.

The teachers’ body demanded that the vice-chancellor take measures to safeguard “teachers’ dignity” and the integrity of the university’s administrative processes. They also demanded a public apology from the ruling party MLA.

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Teachers said the vice-chancellor has sought seven days to resolve the issue. The Cuttack Sadar MLA, meanwhile, sought the Odisha Assembly Speaker’s intervention for ‘strict action’ against the professor for disrespectful and insulting behaviour towards him.

For his part, Sethi claimed such conduct of a senior university official is “highly unbecoming and amounts to gross misconduct”.

Ravenshaw University was founded in 1868 with intermediate-level classes at Cuttack Zilla School (now known as Ravenshaw Collegiate School), which was elevated to a degree college in 1876. It became a university in 2006.