Odisha Post Office: Letters not delivered for decade, staffer suspended

A postal employee in Odisha’s Bhadrak district was suspended on Tuesday after it was discovered that he had not delivered more than a thousand letters and packages coming into his post office for around 10 years.

Stashed in the office of Jagannath Puhan, assistant branch post master (ABPM) at Odanga branch post office in Bhadrak, were letters dating from 2008 to 2017. They included official notices, admit cards for examinations, letters of acceptance into jobs and universities among others. Local residents even discovered undelivered letters addressed to their Lok Sabha MP Arjun Charan Sethi of the BJD.

“The number of undelivered items is around 1,500, indicating that hundreds of people missed out important communication,” said a postal employee at Bhadrak. “I personally noticed a letter from the Indian Navy dated 2011 for a local boy who had applied to them.”

Odanga Panchayat’s Sarpanch Kishore Padhiary said the letters were discovered by children playing in the premises of the post office, when they noticed envelopes spilling out of sacks. “The older children realised that some envelopes contained ATM cards, bank passbooks and PAN cards. They informed their parents,” he said.

The postal office was being run from an abandoned school building that had earlier been declared unsafe. When the branch office shifted to a new premises, Puhan allegedly stuffed the undelivered mail into sacks and dumped them outside the office building.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Odisha’s Chief Post Master General Santosh Kumar Kamilla said, “The errant employee, who is not a full-time employee, has been put off duty, which is equivalent to suspension. On questioning, he admitted he had been unwell.”

Puhan, who had worked in the branch office as a Grameen Dak Sevak – Mail Deliverer and had been categorised as an extra-departmental employee, had in July been designated as ABPM.

Puhan was not available to comment on why he neglected his duties for 10 years. Bhadrak’s Postal Superintendent Sarbeswar Mishra also did not respond to questions on why this dereliction of duty was not checked by the sub-post office at Randiahat or the Bhadrak district postal head office.

“Postal deliveries are of two kinds, ordinary and accountable items,” said a senior postal officer in Bhubaneswar. “This man has wilfully not delivered the ordinary items, which are not sent as registered couriers or through speed posts. There is no way for us to monitor if ordinary articles are not delivered, unless intended recipients file a complaint,” he said, adding that he was puzzled as to why residents of the area did not raise complaints. “Within the Odanga branch office, there was also no accountability because Jagannath was a one-man employee,” the officer added.

However, other postal employees said that non-delivery for a decade should have been noticed by the postal inspection team, comprising the postal overseer, postal sub-inspector and assistant superintendent. “The team is supposed to visit every branch office at least once a year,” said a postal employee in Bhadrak.

While the post office has promised residents they will receive the undelivered letters at the earliest, they are unable to decide the fate of some packages with names and addresses smudged off the envelopes after years of abandonment.

