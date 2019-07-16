Odisha Police to receive award for promoting use of IT

Odisha Police has been selected for the DGP National Crime Records Bureau Running Trophy for effective use of Information Technology to empower its personnel.

Advertising

The state police are being hailed for use of a mobile application Arakhi, which serves as a database for all FIRs registered in police stations. “Arakhi is an extension of CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems), which the state adopted in 2005. Data spanning back to 14 years has been transferred onto the application,” said Director State Crime Records Bureau, Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi.

According to SCRB, which is overseeing the development and use of the app, police officers benefit on two counts. The app can be used by an investigating officer outside the police station and without access to the police desktop. In addition, details of the activities of investigating officer on the field, for example, search and seizure, can be uploaded through the app so that it cannot be denied later by the affected party.

The app also has an offline feature that allows officers in poor connectivity areas to enter data, which later uploads when the phone accesses network coverage.

Advertising

“This app fundamentally changes the way police has worked”, Sarangi added. However, some senior police officers said that while most personnel were embracing the use of Arakhi, there were certain pockets that encountered some resistance.

“There may be some vested interests or corruption (agenda) preventing certain pockets from full use of the app. But that is in select areas”, said the Superintendent of Police of a rural district.

The app is undergoing further development and aims to use Artificial Intelligence for better user interface.

Odisha Police will be given a running trophy at the All India Police Duty Meet scheduled to be held in Lucknow for five days from July 16.