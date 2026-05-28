‘Dragged by hair, assaulted’: Mother-son accuse Odisha Police of custodial torture, woman cop suspended

A woman police inspector was suspended and a departmental probe ordered after she and other staff at a police station in Odisha’s Kendrapada were accused of custodial torture. (Image generated using AI)

A woman police inspector was suspended and a departmental probe ordered after she and other staff at a police station in Odisha’s Kendrapada were accused of custodial torture.

An official order said inspector in charge Sandhyarani Jena was suspended for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty after a 55-year-old woman and her 31-year-old son lodged a custodial torture complaint with the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Pattamundai.

According to the duo, this followed a complaint by their estranged father over a “domestic dispute”. “Our father was a devout follower of a guru and has lived apart for a year. He’s a strict vegetarian and disliked our food choices. He also frequently accuses us of harassment and lodged a police complaint to compel us to vacate our home,” the woman’s eldest son told The Indian Express.