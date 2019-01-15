PM Modi launches projects worth over Rs 1,550 crore in Odisha

Furthering the ‘Ease of Living’ for Odisha citizens, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday laid the foundation stone for various development works worth Rs 1,550 crore in the state. He dedicated to the nation electrification of Jharsaguda-Vizianagaram and Sambalpur-Angul lines spanning 813 km, completed at a cost of Rs 1,085 crore.

As part of the 181.54 km Sambalpur-Titlagarh railway track doubling project, the Prime Minister inaugurated development works worth Rs 189 crore, aimed at doubling the 14.2 km of Barpali-Dungaripali and 17.354 km of the Balangir-Deogaon railway lines. He dedicated a Multi-Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Jharsaguda.

PM Modi also inaugurated the 15 km-long Balangir-Bichhupali railway line, laid at a cost of Rs 115 crore, which now constitutes the new 289 km Balangir Khurda Road and Titlagarh-Sambalpur line at Balangir.

A new train was flagged off on the Balangir-Bichhupali route, connecting Bichhupali to Jharsaguda and Vizianagaram main line through Balangir.

Renovation and restoration work at Nilamadhav and Siddheswar Temple, Paschim Somnath group of temples and Ranipur Jharial group of monuments were also inaugurated.

In addition to this, six Passport Sewa Kendras at Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapura, Puri, Phulbani, Bargarh and Balangir have also been inaugurated.

PM Modi would also be visiting Kerala today, where a series of welfare measures, including the Kollam bypass on National Highway 66, would be inaugurated.

(With PTI inputs)