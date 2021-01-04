Odisha: Physical classes in colleges, varsities from January 11

Teaching and research activities of PhD, MPhil and other research scholars can also commence from January 11.

The Odisha government on Sunday announced the commencement of physical classroom teaching in universities and colleges across the state for 2020-21 final year UG/PG students.

The notification issued by the Higher Education department states that state public universities as well as non-government degree colleges are directed to commence physical classroom teaching for students of 2020-21 final year UG/PG courses from January 11. Teaching and research activities of PhD, MPhil and other research scholars can also commence from January 11.

Hostel facilities will be opened for final year UG/PG students from January 10. “To compensate the loss to these physical classroom, teaching shall be conducted on all days except the examination period, Sundays, 26 January (Republic day),16 February (Saraswati Puja) and 1st April (Utkal Diwas),” the notification stated.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutes in Bihar will reopen from Monday.