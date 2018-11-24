Odisha performance pushed down India’s malaria count for 2017: WHO

Odisha’s sterling performance in cutting down the number of malaria cases reported in 2017 helped make India, the only country among the top five nations reporting the disease, to register a decline in cases, according to a report published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Advertising

“The country (India) registered a 24 per cent reduction in cases (from 2016 to 2017), largely due to substantial declines of the disease in the highly malarious state of Odisha, home to approximately 40 per cent of all malaria cases in the country,” WHO said in a Q&A published on its website.

According to WHO, by 2017, India accounted for four per cent of the global burden of malaria morbidity and 52 per cent of deaths outside of the WHO African Region, despite “impressive gains”.

The report commends the Odisha government for its rigorous training to detect and treat malaria and also to prevent outbreaks. The global body states that as per government data, the number of malaria cases in the state (July-December) 2017 fell by nearly 50 per cent to 156,000, compared to the same time period in 2016. Overall, India in WHO’s 2017 assessment period, reported three million fewer cases — a fall of 24 per cent —from the previous year.

Advertising

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, “#Odisha has emerged as the best performing state with 80% reduction in #malaria by significantly expanding access to diagnostics and treatment, pioneering effort to upgrade skills of health workers & SHGs by #MissionShakti. Congratulate our Asha Didis, @mission_shakti @HFWOdisha.”

The CM also called the World Malaria Report 2018 “a vindication of our relentless pursuit to ensure health for the farthest & poorest”.

As per the report, in 2017, 11 countries accounted for roughly 70 per cent of estimated malaria cases and deaths globally. Apart from India, 10 of these countries are in sub-Saharan Africa. “Among these countries, only India reported progress in reducing its malaria cases in 2017 compared to 2016,” the report had said.

“Success factors include rejuvenated political commitment, strengthened technical leadership, which focused on prioritizing the right mix of vector control measures, and increased levels of domestic funding to back efforts,” WHO said on Odisha’s efforts. “A notable aspect of Odisha’s approach is its network of Accredited Social Health Activists, or ASHAs, who serve as front-line workers to deliver essential malaria services across the state, particularly in rural and remote areas,” WHO said in its analysis.

WHO also commended the state government for distributing 11 million nets free of charge, which it said was “enough to protect all residents in areas at highest risk for malaria”.