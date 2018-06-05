Odisha orders probe into missing keys of Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandara

A controversy erupted in April after SJTA received permission from the high court to inspect structural stability of Ratna Bhandara. A controversy erupted in April after SJTA received permission from the high court to inspect structural stability of Ratna Bhandara.

The Odisha government on Monday ordered a probe into the missing keys to Ratna Bhandara (room of jewels) in Puri’s Sri Jagannath temple after their loss came to light last week.

A press note from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s office communicated order for “a judicial inquiry into circumstances leading to the non-availability of the keys of Ratnabhandar”. Law Minister Pratap Jena told the media, “We will find out who is responsible”.

The government was under pressure from the temple priests, scholars, local residents and Opposition parties after the loss of keys was revealed by Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) member Ramachandra Das Mahapatra. Shree Jagannath Sena, a local outfit, protested in Puri over the issue Sunday. They were joined by Yuva Congress members.

According to the CMO release, the probe panel will be headed by a retired judge of Odisha HC and will be submitting a report in three months. “The keys were last seen in 1978”, said a SJTA member.

Ratna Bhandara is an addition to Natamandir or Jagamohana, one of the original twin structures of the temple. There are believed to be four rooms in Ratna Bhandara. One of them is used regularly, and another contains the deity’s jewellery used in his Suna Besa (golden attire). The other two sealed rooms are believed to contain treasures of kings brought from conquests of rival kingdoms.

A controversy erupted in April after SJTA received permission from the high court to inspect structural stability of Ratna Bhandara. After protests from priests and scholars, who said they cannot trust ASI officials and feared the wealth inside the Bhandara may be lost if it is opened, SJTA decided to inspect the structure from outside. SJTA’s senior government member, IAS officer Pradeep Jena, was not available to comment on why the loss of keys was not reported during the inspection.

On Sunday, Shankaracharya of Puri Swami Nischalananda said, “If the key is lost, then in the age of rocket, computer and mobile phone, it is not impossible to make another. If there has been an intentional drama to show the key is lost, the government has resources to launch a probe. Ratna Bhandara should be protected”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, BJP spokesperson Pitambar Acharya said, “We have demanded the CM’s reply on how the key was lost and why he is silent about it”.

