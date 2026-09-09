As 5 orangutans find new home in Odisha, a probe into how they landed there

The orangutans have been brought to Nandankanan Zoo and are under quarantine and medical supervision. (Special arrangement)

A day after forest officials rescued five infant orangutans from a forest in Odisha’s Balasore district, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha police and a team of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) launched an investigation to ascertain the involvement of any organised trafficking racket.

The orangutans have been brought to Nandankanan Zoo and are under quarantine and medical supervision. Officials said they are closely monitoring their health. The state government has also sought approval from the central zoo authorities to keep the animals there.

The orangutans were spotted near the Badapai village forest in the Bhograi area of the coastal district, around 6 am Tuesday. As news of the rare visitors spread rapidly, thousands of onlookers gathered within an hour, forcing the forest department to step in and rescue the wild animals.