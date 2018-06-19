Odisha: Naveen Patnaik tells officials to remain prepared for possible calamities

The chief minister directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services to remain alert for immediate response. (File) The chief minister directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services to remain alert for immediate response. (File)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday told state government officials to remain prepared for possible calamities as the monsoon has already reached the state. He asked the departments concerned to take adequate measures with respect to early warning system, rescue and relief operation, supply of drinking water, health, veterinary and other services to be put in place in time.

“Our state is prone to multiple and recurring natural disasters. Almost every year, the state experiences nature’s fury in shape of flood, cyclone and drought. Despite being so vulnerable to different natural hazards, we are well prepared to face any situation,” Patnaik said while addressing the state-level natural calamity preparedness meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Efforts should be made to remain fully prepared to tackle possible flood and cyclone during the year to meet any eventuality, he said. Patnaik said last year the state was affected by drought, pest attack, and unseasonal cyclonic rain and flood.

This year, Patnaik said, although the south-west monsoon reached Odisha slightly ahead of the scheduled date and covered some parts this year, it suddenly weakened resulting in dry spell with hot and humid weather conditions across the state.

He asked the Agriculture department to continuously observe the situation in coordination with the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) and activate the contingency plan, if required.

The chief minister directed the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Fire Services to remain alert for immediate response. He also asked the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department to ensure sufficient stock of food materials in vulnerable and inaccessible areas.

The Agriculture department was asked to ensure the provision of green fodder and the opening of cattle camps during the natural disaster. The district collectors were also asked to keep the District Emergency Operation Centres functional round-the-clock.

