Odisha: Naveen Patnaik scraps I-Day guard of honour for self, ministers

A directive from the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday abolished the Guard of Honour for the Chief Minister, state ministers and other state-based dignitaries. This is the second such directive against VIP culture. Naveen Patnaik was one of the first CMs to remove the red beacon from his official car. The directive also states that the Guard of Honour, to be given on I-Day, R-Day and Utkal Diwas, will be accorded to the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister, Governor, Lokayukta, Chief Justices and judges of Supreme Court and High Court.

Earlier this month, the state government decided to change the venue and format of the I-Day celebrations. The new venue of Exhibition Ground is expected to seat 5,000 and 10,000 people can stand and watch the ceremony.