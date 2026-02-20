Odisha: Naveen Patnaik mourns after three-year-old, her mother die in firecracker blast near Cuttack

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in a firecracker explosion at a village near Cuttack on Thursday evening, police said.
The incident took place at Mahajanpur village under Jagatpur police station limits.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed grief on the deaths caused due to firecracker explosion. In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the firecracker explosion in Jagatpur, Cuttack, which resulted in the loss of two precious lives. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families during this painful time”.
କଟକ ଜଗତପୁରରେ ବାଣ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟି ଦୁଇ ଜଣଙ୍କ ପ୍ରାଣହାନୀ ହୋଇଥିବା ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି ସହ ଆହତଙ୍କ ଆଶୁଆରୋଗ୍ୟ କାମନା କରୁଛି। ଏପରି ଦୁଃଖଦ ସମୟରେ ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ସଦସ୍ୟଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଉଛି।
The deceased were identified as Sudhansubala Nayak and her daughter, Stitaprangya Nayak.
Another woman, Bharati Nayak, sustained serious injuries in the blast.
All three were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Sudhansubala and her child later succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Bharati Nayak has been placed on ventilator support, police said.
🔥 #Cuttack ର ଜଗତପୁର ଥାନା ଅଞ୍ଚଳ ପାଗା ମହାଜନପୁର ପଞ୍ଚାୟତରେ ଭୟାବହ ବାଣ ବିସ୍ଫୋରଣ ଘଟିଛି ।
🔥ଏଥିରେ ଗୋବିନ୍ଦ ନାୟକଙ୍କ ପତ୍ନୀ, ମାଆ ଓ ୩ ବର୍ଷୀୟା କନ୍ୟା ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତ ହୋଇଥିବାବେଳେ ସେମାନଙ୍କୁ #SCB ରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଥିଲା । ଚିକିତ୍ସାଧୀନ ଅବସ୍ଥାରେ ଥିବା ମା ଓ ଝିଅଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।#Blast pic.twitter.com/82uu2HW6YP
Preliminary inquiry suggests that firecrackers had been stored at the house. Family members were reportedly engaged in making them when the explosion occurred, reports PTI.
The impact of the blast severely damaged two rooms of the house, an officer said.
Police said an investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.
