Odisha: Naveen Patnaik mourns after three-year-old, her mother die in firecracker blast near Cuttack

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed and another woman critically injured in a firecracker explosion at Mahajanpur village under Jagatpur police limits in Cuttack.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readFeb 20, 2026 01:18 PM IST
The injured were taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital, and police have begun an investigation into the cause of the blast.A woman and her three-year-old daughter died in a firecracker explosion in Mahajanpur village near Cuttack, while another woman remains critical. (Image via X:@DDNewsOdia)
A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in a firecracker explosion at a village near Cuttack on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Mahajanpur village under Jagatpur police station limits.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed grief on the deaths caused due to firecracker explosion. In a post on X, he said,  “I am deeply saddened to learn about the firecracker explosion in Jagatpur, Cuttack, which resulted in the loss of two precious lives. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families during this painful time”.

The deceased were identified as Sudhansubala Nayak and her daughter, Stitaprangya Nayak.

Another woman, Bharati Nayak, sustained serious injuries in the blast.

All three were rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Sudhansubala and her child later succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Bharati Nayak has been placed on ventilator support, police said.

Firecrackers were stored at house

Preliminary inquiry suggests that firecrackers had been stored at the house. Family members were reportedly engaged in making them when the explosion occurred, reports PTI.

The impact of the blast severely damaged two rooms of the house, an officer said.

Police said an investigation is under way to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.

