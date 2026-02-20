Odisha: Naveen Patnaik mourns after three-year-old, her mother die in firecracker blast near Cuttack

A woman and her three-year-old daughter died in a firecracker explosion in Mahajanpur village near Cuttack, while another woman remains critical. (Image via X:@DDNewsOdia)

A woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed in a firecracker explosion at a village near Cuttack on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Mahajanpur village under Jagatpur police station limits.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expressed grief on the deaths caused due to firecracker explosion. In a post on X, he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the firecracker explosion in Jagatpur, Cuttack, which resulted in the loss of two precious lives. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of the injured. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families during this painful time”.