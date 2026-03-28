Odisha BJP MLA fires from PSO’s weapon during Ram Navami procession; case registered

Jain, 59, was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2024 after defeating senior BJD leader and former minister Tukuni Sahu.

Odisha’s Titlagarh BJP MLA Nabin Kumar Jain landed in controversy after opening fire into the air during a Ram Navami procession in his constituency on Friday, raising concerns over public safety.

A video purportedly shows Jain firing a pistol during the procession, attended by hundreds of devotees — including women, senior citizens and children.

According to locals, the MLA fired shots at more than one location during the procession using the service weapon of his personal security officer (PSO), who was present and was seen assisting him.

Jain, 59, was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2024 after defeating senior BJD leader and former minister Tukuni Sahu. In his 2024 election affidavit, Jain stated that he has one case pending against him.