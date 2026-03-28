Odisha BJP MLA fires from PSO’s weapon during Ram Navami procession; case registered

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Odisha’s Titlagarh BJP MLA Nabin Kumar Jain landed in controversy after opening fire into the air during a Ram Navami procession in his constituency on Friday, raising concerns over public safety.
A video purportedly shows Jain firing a pistol during the procession, attended by hundreds of devotees — including women, senior citizens and children.
According to locals, the MLA fired shots at more than one location during the procession using the service weapon of his personal security officer (PSO), who was present and was seen assisting him.
Jain, 59, was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2024 after defeating senior BJD leader and former minister Tukuni Sahu. In his 2024 election affidavit, Jain stated that he has one case pending against him.
The MLA did not respond to repeated calls seeking comment on the controversy.
When contacted, Bolangir SP Abilash G said a case has been registered under the provision for rashness or negligent act under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita as well as sections under the Arms Act. The SP also confirmed that the weapon has been seized.
Sources said the SP’s office has issued a notice to the MLA’s PSO over the issue.
Under the Arms Act, reckless celebratory gunfire endangering lives is punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said the incident reflects the “state of lawlessness in Odisha” under BJP rule and demanded the immediate arrest of the Titlagarh MLA.
“The incident shows the arrogance of the BJP MLA. Despite being a ruling party MLA, he has violated the rule of law. It seems the MLA tried to threaten people by firing shots during the Ram Navami procession. The MLA’s act is a cognizable crime and police need to arrest him immediately,” said Tukuni Sahu.
Meanwhile, there were reports of reckless driving and traffic norm violations during Ram Navami processions from across the state.
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