Case registered over ‘disappearance’ of 2 probe reports during BJD regime

A CASE was registered on Wednesday over “disappearance of two important inquiry commission reports” pertaining to the killing of Hindu seer Laxmananda Saraswati in 2008 and the 2016 fire incident at SUM medical college in which 22 people were killed.

The FIR was lodged at the Capital Police Station in Bhubaneswar against unknown person based on a complaint lodged by a joint secretary of the home department. Dates mentioned in the complaint indicates “serious lapses” during the previous BJD government.

The development came two days after Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, in an interview to a local TV channel, stated that key inquiry commission reports went missing from the Chief Minister’s Office when Naveen Patnaik was in office.