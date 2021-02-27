Odisha minor rescued from burning house; kin claim attempt to murder

The victim, a native of Jagatsinghpur district, lived with her family in the apartment but was alone at the time of the incident, police said. As per preliminary investigations there was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

A 17-year-old student was rescued from her house in Cuttack Friday after it was allegedly set ablaze by unknown miscreants, police said.

According to police, the girl was rescued in a semi-conscious state with her hands and legs tied, and she is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. The owner of the house first spotted smoke billowing from the apartment and alerted authorities, they said

The girl’s uncle alleged that the miscreants assaulted and sedated her and tried to set her on fire. “Before being taken to the hospital, she had informed her house owner that four men with their faces covered had entered the house. They thrashed her, injected sedatives and then tied her down before trying to burn her. But she could not recognise them,” the victim’s uncle said.

“She has not suffered any major burn injuries. But remained unconscious due to the sedatives dosage and inhaling the smoke. She is under observation and is yet to give a statement,” Investigating Officer, Ajay Das said.

While the police is still investigating the motive behind the alleged attack on the the girl, a fortnight ago, she had approached the Lalbag police station and lodged a complaint against unknown persons for allegedly circulating her photos with obscene text on the web.

She had also alleged that she was being threatened to withdraw her complaint. “The previous case is still under investigation. We have written to Facebook for some details and are awaiting their response before we make any arrests in the case. We suspect that the two cases are related and are investigating in that direction, but no arrests have been made yet,” Das added.