Class 7 girl ‘raped for over a year’: 4 private school teachers arrested in Odisha

The accused also allegedly threatened the girl against telling anyone about the matter.

Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Saturday arrested four teachers and a peon of a private English medium school on charges of allegedly raping a class 7 student for over a year.

The incident came to light after the minor victim narrated the ordeal to her mother last month, following which the family lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on February 18.

CWC members visited the school a day after it received the complaint to inquire into the incident and treated the matter as “highly sensitive”. Police also registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.