Class 7 girl ‘raped for over a year’: 4 private school teachers arrested in Odisha

Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Saturday arrested four teachers and a peon of a private English medium school on charges of allegedly raping a class 7 student for over a year.
The incident came to light after the minor victim narrated the ordeal to her mother last month, following which the family lodged a complaint with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on February 18.
CWC members visited the school a day after it received the complaint to inquire into the incident and treated the matter as “highly sensitive”. Police also registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.
Kendrapara SP Siddharth Kataria said police have recorded the statement of the victim and arrested five people associated with the school, who have been named in the FIR. The accused will be forwarded to the court on Sunday.
“Since it’s a sensitive issue, we are sending senior officials from the headquarters who are part of the crime against women team to monitor and supervise the investigation,” said the SP.
Police sources said all the legal processes are being followed in the case.
As per the allegation, the girl was raped repeatedly by her teachers for a prolonged period. It was also alleged that some other teachers, including a woman, were protecting the accused.
The accused also allegedly threatened the girl against telling anyone about the matter.
While the family alleged that authorities at the school did not act on their complaint even after being informed of the matter, the principal of the school said they came to know about the incident only after the family lodged a complaint with the CWC.
“The facts will be known after a detailed investigation,” said the principal.
