Odisha minor delivers child inside school premises

Police questioned the school’s headmistress on why the incident was not reported though the girl spent months in school. Seven staffers have been suspended.

The girl, studying in Class VIII at a residential school in Kandhamal district, was allegedly raped when she went home eight months ago.

Local residents in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Sunday protested after a minor girl delivered a child at her school. Protesters demanded that police book people responsible for the crime immediately. The girl, studying in Class VIII at a residential school in Kandhamal district, was allegedly raped when she went home eight months ago.

“The girl had gone home seven to eight months ago. She was raped by a local,” said Kandhamal SP Prateek Singh. The minor, who delivered a girl, is being looked after by government doctors.

Minister for SC and ST Development Ramesh Chandra Majhi said that the case is being taken very seriously. “We have asked the Collector to submit a report. The police are also investigating the matter,” said Majhi.

