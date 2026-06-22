Odisha minister’s nephew arrested in ‘suicide abetment’ case

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M told The Indian Express that police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the deceased student’s maternal uncle and initiated an investigation.

Police in Odisha on Sunday arrested a final-year BCA student of a private engineering college, who is also the nephew of state Transport and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, on charges of abetment of suicide.

The accused has been identified as Biswajit Jena.

The action came a day after a 20-year-old woman was found dead in her hostel room on Saturday morning. The deceased was a second-year BCA student in the same college. She was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The postmortem was conducted and more evidence is being collected, said police sources.