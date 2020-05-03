Odisha: Migrant dies in bus mishap

DIG of Police (Southern Range) Satyabrat Bhoi confirmed the death of one person and serious injuries to another in the accident that took place on a hilly road along the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts. (Representational) DIG of Police (Southern Range) Satyabrat Bhoi confirmed the death of one person and serious injuries to another in the accident that took place on a hilly road along the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts. (Representational)

A bus carrying migrant Odia workers from Surat met with an accident late Saturday evening in southern Odisha, killing at least one person and seriously injuring another.

The bus, reportedly carrying nearly 70 passengers, swerved off the road at Kalinga Ghati in Kandhamal district, while en route to Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district.

DIG of Police (Southern Range) Satyabrat Bhoi confirmed the death of one person and serious injuries to another in the accident that took place on a hilly road along the border of Ganjam and Kandhamal districts. Around 40 others sustained minor injuries in the accident, he said.

Authorities said serious injuries will be treated at MKCG Medical College Berhampur. Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera told journalists there will be an inquiry into the accident.

