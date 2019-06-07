Odisha men ‘captive’ in Sharjah: Pradhan seeks S Jaishankar’s help

Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his “personal intervention” to repatriate 10 workers from Odisha who have been reportedly held “captive” in Sharjah.

Jaishankar tweeted, “Our Consulate in Dubai is working on the early resolution of the case.” The Consulate General of India (Dubai) responded, “There are 25 workers from Odisha, UP, Bihar & Rajasthan facing similar issues including non-payment of salaries and wanting to go back. We hope to complete the formalities in next few days and arrange their return.”

Pradhan wrote that the men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha. The letter added, “District Labour Officer of Nayagarh has also visited the house of some of the victims. However, there is no progress in the matter.”

Our Consulate in Dubai is working on the early resolution of the case. Please keep in touch with @cgidubai for further updates. https://t.co/tnRf4vgOLe — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 6, 2019

A senior official in Odisha’s Labour Directorate said the matter came to light a couple of days ago. “None of the workers are from Ganjam. The matter in Nayagarh is under investigation. We do not have passport numbers of the workers and name of the employer.”

Pradhan’s letter states he has the passport number of one of the workers and some other information that he has forwarded to the External Affairs Minister.