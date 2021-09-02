Odisha: Maoists kill man, warn against ‘police informers’

A 45-year-old man was shot, allegedly by Maoist extremists, in Left-wing insurgency-hit Rayagada district of Odisha on suspicion of being a police informer, the police said Monday.

According to police, the victim, Santosh Dandasena, was dragged out of his house and killed by suspected Maoist extremists, who also left two posters, warning people against working for the police.

“(Dandasena) was warned several times against giving any information to police, but he disobeyed the order and encouraged some youths of the village to become police informers. If these youths do not apologise, they will face similar consequences,” the poster stated.

“None of the accused have been identified so far… The area has LWE presence and we undertake regular combing operations there,” Rayagada SP, Vivekananda Sharma, told The Indian Express.