Odisha: Man lynched for ‘practising black magic’

A purported video of the lynching, which the police are now investigating, was shared widely on social media on Wednesday.

A mob in an Odisha village allegedly assaulted and tortured three people before lynching one of them on the suspicion that they were practicing “black magic”, the police said.

The incident was reported from Rameyapalli village under Chamakhandi police limits in Ganjam district on June 20.

A purported video of the lynching, which the police are now investigating, was shared widely on social media on Wednesday. It shows the mob thrashing the three people said to be Bhim Raju Reddy, P Dhabaleswar and 50-year-old deceased N Venkataraman.

The video also shows the mob handing a profusely bleeding Venkatraman a pair of pliers to pull out his teeth. The accused people can also be seen forcibly feeding the victims what appears to be excreta.

“We have received the video and are investigating the elements in it,” said Gautam Kisan, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chatrapur range.

“So far, we have arrested 14 people who were a part of the mob. The number is likely to increase… We are also investigating the veracity of the video and identifying the people in it,” Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar said.