Odisha man hacked to death for burning fire crackers on Diwali, say police

A person in Bhubaneswar was hacked to death for allegedly bursting fireworks late on Sunday, a police officer said, PTI reported.

“Amaresh Nayak and his friends were bursting firecrackers at Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar when a group of youngsters prevented them from doing so,” the officer said.

“An altercation broke out between the two parties followed by a clash in which Nayak was critically injured. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

In a separate incident, a person was electrocuted to death when he came across a live wire while he was decorating his house. Prakash Chandra Ojha died on the way to the hospital, the officer said.

A government employee was charred to death after firecrackers landed on his house at Sadha Chhak in Keonjhar district, the officer said.

Sukhadev Monda worked as a clerk at Anandapur Tehsil office. He was sleeping at his residence when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, four children were injured while burning firecrackers in Bhadrak district.

Also, one person sustained burn injuries due to a blaze caused by a lamp lit in his shop in Ganjam district while a youth was injured while bursting fireworks in Sundargarh district.