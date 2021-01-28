Odisha man dies after vaccine, Health Ministry says unrelated

So far, Odisha has reported four cases of AEFI since the initiation of the vaccination drive in the state. All are stable right now.

A security guard at Odisha’s Nuapada District Headquarters Hospital died Tuesday, three days after being administered the Covid-19 vaccine, with the Health Ministry maintaining that his death was unrelated to the inoculation.

“Total 9 deaths have been reported so far. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID-19 vaccination. In the last 24 hours, one person aged 23 years, a resident of Odisha has died. The post-mortem report is awaited,” the ministry said.

Nanikaram Keunt’s family said he complained of nausea on Monday while on duty and was admitted to the hospital he same evening. The 27-year-old was then referred to a hospital in Sambalpur as his health deteriorated. He died on Tuesday night.

Keunt’s brother said: “He had informed us that he was feeling a bit uneasy after the vaccination… Late in the evening we were informed he was unwell and was shifted to Sambalpur. He was not suffering from any disease and was healthy prior to the vaccine. We demand his death be properly investigated.”

The Odisha Health Department stated the death is unrelated to the vaccination. “One 27-year-old male from Nuapada district died in VIMSAR, Burla this morning with provisional diagnosis of bleeding disorder with severe anaemia and intracerebral haemorrhage,” it said. “However, as per medical inquiry, the cause of death is not related to COVID vaccination.”

Nuapada Chief District Medical Officer Kaliprasad Behera also denied the death was due to an “Adverse Event Following Immunization” (AEFI). “When he was admitted, his White Blood Cell count had fallen and platelet count was high. We are still awaiting his post mortem report, but as per preliminary investigations, he died due to intracerebral haemorrhage,” Behera said.

So far, Odisha has reported four cases of AEFI since the initiation of the vaccination drive in the state. All are stable right now.

The Health Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, one person suffering from “bacterial sepsis” has been hospitalized at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

“No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death attributable to vaccination till date,” it said.