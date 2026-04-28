Bank denies him dead sister’s savings, Odisha man lands up at branch with her skeletal remains

59-year-old Jitu Munda of Dianali village reached the bank branch carrying the skeletal remains in a plastic sack for around 3 km, placed it outside the bank branch, and demanded the release of Rs 20,000 deposited in her account. (Source: Express Photo)

Frustrated over repeated denial by bank officials to withdraw the savings of his dead sister from a rural bank, a tribal man in Odisha’s Keonjhar district exhumed her skeletal remains “to prove that she died two months ago”.

The incident occurred at the Mallipasi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank under Keonjhar’s Patna block. Even before the bank started operation on Monday, 59-year-old Jitu Munda of Dianali village reached the bank branch carrying the skeletal remains in a plastic sack for around 3 km, placed it outside the bank branch, and demanded the release of Rs 20,000 deposited in her account.

Officials said Jitu’s elder sister, Kalra Munda, 62, died on January 26. Since she has no legal heir and has not nominated anyone, the bank officials reportedly refused to release her savings and told Jitu that the account holder must be present or the legal heir documents must be produced.