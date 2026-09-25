Landslide in Odisha hits rail traffic: Check 10 affected trains on September 25

A landslide between Maligura and Chhatariput stations in Odisha's Rayagada Division has affected rail services. Four trains have been cancelled, while six others will be short-terminated or short-originated on September 25.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readUpdated: Sep 25, 2026 08:51 AM IST
Odisha train services hit by landslide (Image generated using AI)Odisha train services hit by landslide (Image generated using AI)
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Odisha landslide disrupts rail traffic: Train services in Odisha’s Rayagada Division have been affected after a landslide occurred between Maligura and Chhatariput stations. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has regulated train operations as a safety measure and to facilitate restoration work on the affected railway section.

“As a safety precaution and to facilitate restoration work in the affected section, certain trains have been cancelled, while some services have been short-terminated or short-originated,” the ECoR said in a statement.

As part of the changes, four train services have been cancelled on September 25, while several other services will either be short-terminated at Koraput or short-originated from Koraput.

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4 trains cancelled on September 25

The following trains will remain cancelled on September 25, 2026:

  • 58502 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Passenger
  • 58501 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Passenger
  • 18516 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam Express
  • 18515 Visakhapatnam-Kirandul Express

Howrah-Jagdalpur Express affected

Train number 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Express, which started its journey from Howrah on September 23, will be short-terminated at Koraput. The portion between Koraput and Jagdalpur will remain cancelled.

Train number 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Express, scheduled to start from Jagdalpur on September 25, will instead originate from Koraput. Its Jagdalpur–Koraput portion will remain cancelled.

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Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express

Train number 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express, which started from Rourkela on September 24, will be short-terminated at Koraput.

Train number 18108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express, scheduled to start from Jagdalpur on September 25, will be short-originated from Koraput. In both cases, the Jagdalpur-Koraput section will remain cancelled.

Hirakhand Express train services changed

Train number 18447 Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express, which started from Bhubaneswar on September 24, will be short-terminated at Koraput. Its service between Koraput and Jagdalpur will remain cancelled.

Train number 18448 Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express, scheduled to start from Jagdalpur on September 25, will be short-originated from Koraput. The Jagdalpur-Koraput portion of the service will remain cancelled.

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Passengers advised to check train status

The passengers travelling through the affected section should check the latest status of their train at NTES (National Train Enquiry System) before starting their journey.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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