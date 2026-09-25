Landslide in Odisha hits rail traffic: Check 10 affected trains on September 25

Odisha landslide disrupts rail traffic: Train services in Odisha’s Rayagada Division have been affected after a landslide occurred between Maligura and Chhatariput stations. The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has regulated train operations as a safety measure and to facilitate restoration work on the affected railway section.

“As a safety precaution and to facilitate restoration work in the affected section, certain trains have been cancelled, while some services have been short-terminated or short-originated,” the ECoR said in a statement.

As part of the changes, four train services have been cancelled on September 25, while several other services will either be short-terminated at Koraput or short-originated from Koraput.