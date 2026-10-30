Arnab aftermath: 3 of a family, including infant, killed in Odisha landslide

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
At least three members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, died in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday following a landslide triggered by torrential rain under the influence of cyclone Arnab, which has caused havoc in the southern districts of the state, officials said.
The incident occurred at Dangesi village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district on Friday morning when a portion of a hill near the victims’ house gave way. Two others were rescued from the site.
Residents said some people from the village have gone missing after the incident. However, the government was yet to confirm this.
“The debris from the hill buried their house, leading to the death of the three members of a family. Such an unfortunate incident has happened despite the state government taking all measures,” said Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, who oversees the relief and rescue operations in the district.
The deceased were identified as Achyuta Pradhan (30), his wife Anisha Pradhan (25), and their nine-month-old baby boy, the minister said. Two others — Sumitra Pradhan (60) and Dutta Pradhan (35) – were rescued by the fire brigade and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team.
Local officials said the people of Dangesi village, located near a hill, were sleeping in their houses when the landslide took place.
A local official said it could not be immediately determined if people had gone missing as many residents had shifted to the relief centre before the calamity hit the district.
The minister said around 450 people from the area were evacuated from their village and housed in the relief camp. The district administration is monitoring the situation, and disaster response personnel were deployed to clear the debris and locate missing villagers.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.
The incessant rainfall triggered landslides at several locations in Odisha’s Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts. Road connectivity between Berhampur, Mohana and Rayagada has been severely disrupted following heavy rainfall and landslides triggered by the cyclone.
Meanwhile, at least 13 people from a village along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border have gone missing following a landslide triggered by torrential rain over the past three days. Officials said a search and rescue operation has been launched to trace the missing villagers.
Meanwhile, the flood situation continues to be grim in Ganjam where 300 villages are still marooned even as the administration has intensified the relief and rescue operations. CM Majhi on Friday conducted aerial survey of Ganjam and Gajapati districts.
“The entire administration is working round-the-clock to ensure that food, drinking water, and emergency healthcare reach those affected without any hindrance. Instructions have been given to further expedite relief and rescue operations. In addition, directives have been issued to the administration to remain fully alert for the restoration of damaged roads and bridges, normalizing electricity supply, and controlling post-flood health issues,” Majhi posted on X.
More than 30 senior Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officers have been deputed in flood-ravaged Ganjam to assist the local administration in relief and restoration measures.