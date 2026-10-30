Arnab aftermath: 3 of a family, including infant, killed in Odisha landslide

At least three members of a family, including a nine-month-old baby, died in Odisha’s Kandhamal district on Friday following a landslide triggered by torrential rain under the influence of cyclone Arnab, which has caused havoc in the southern districts of the state, officials said.

The incident occurred at Dangesi village under Raikia block in Kandhamal district on Friday morning when a portion of a hill near the victims’ house gave way. Two others were rescued from the site.

Residents said some people from the village have gone missing after the incident. However, the government was yet to confirm this.

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“The debris from the hill buried their house, leading to the death of the three members of a family. Such an unfortunate incident has happened despite the state government taking all measures,” said Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Narayan Naik, who oversees the relief and rescue operations in the district.