MBA student raped by shopkeeper who entered her room to deliver groceries: Police

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Police in Odisha’s Khordha district on Sunday arrested a 67-year-old grocery shop owner on charges of raping an MBA student from Chhattisgarh after he entered her rented accommodation on the pretext of delivering some groceries.
Police said the incident happened on Friday, when the student was alone in her room as her roommate was away.
On Friday, the woman called the shopkeeper to check about the availability of some grocery items, which he said he would procure from the nearby market and deliver at her doorstep.
“The accused went to deliver the items at around 9.30 pm. Finding the victim alone in her room, he entered and locked the room, and sexually assaulted her,” said a police source.
The woman narrated the incident to her roommate, who subsequently informed the landlord. Later, a police complaint was lodged, following which an investigation was launched.
The accused was arrested based on prima facie evidence and sent to judicial custody after his bail was rejected by a local court. The accused has been booked under BNS sections 64(1) (rape) and 62 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable by life imprisonment or other imprisonment).
Police said the medical examination of the victim was conducted as per law, and her statement was also recorded. “We are probing the incident with utmost sincerity. After a thorough investigation, we will try for expedite trial. The victim has been assured of full support and protection,” said a police officer.
As the incident triggered concern about the safety of students staying alone in rented accommodations on city outskirts, police said they would intensify patrolling in those areas and create awareness among the people there.
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