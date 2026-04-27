MBA student raped by shopkeeper who entered her room to deliver groceries: Police

On Friday, the woman called the shopkeeper to check about the availability of some grocery items. (Credits: Pexels)

Police in Odisha’s Khordha district on Sunday arrested a 67-year-old grocery shop owner on charges of raping an MBA student from Chhattisgarh after he entered her rented accommodation on the pretext of delivering some groceries.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, when the student was alone in her room as her roommate was away.

On Friday, the woman called the shopkeeper to check about the availability of some grocery items, which he said he would procure from the nearby market and deliver at her doorstep.

“The accused went to deliver the items at around 9.30 pm. Finding the victim alone in her room, he entered and locked the room, and sexually assaulted her,” said a police source.