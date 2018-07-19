Odisha: ITI training officer suspended on sexual abuse charge

The officer sent the other student to another floor of the building to fetch some items, then caught hold of the complainant and attempted to outrage her modesty. (Representational) The officer sent the other student to another floor of the building to fetch some items, then caught hold of the complainant and attempted to outrage her modesty. (Representational)

A training officer of a government-run Industrial Training Institute in Kalahandi district has been suspended for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student, principal of the ITI, S K Muduli said. Disciplinary proceedings were also initiated against the training officer, Managovinda Bag, by an order of the director, technical education and training Wednesday, he said.

The victim lodged a complaint with the principal following which action was initiated against the ITI officer, the principal said. The girl had alleged that the training officer had called two girls from the hostel on July 14 to the second floor of the building to discuss details of the annual day celebration of the Institute on July 15.

The complainant was in charge of decorating the college for the celebrations. The officer sent the other student to another floor of the building to fetch some items, then caught hold of the complainant and attempted to outrage her modesty, she said in her complaint. However, she managed to escape from the spot.

On the basis of her complaint, the sexual harassment cell of the institute conducted an inquiry and took the statement of the girl and the training officer.

The principal said he had informed the director, technical education and training, for necessary action against the training officer after which the bag was placed under suspension.

