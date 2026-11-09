Police on Monday arrested at least four people in Odisha’s Cuttack for allegedly manhandling a woman on-duty IPS officer following a dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebration.

Police said a confrontation broke out between police personnel and some locals at Nayasadak area in the city over bursting of firecrackers beyond the permissible time limit.

As per the guidelines issued by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), bursting of firecrackers was allowed for only two hours — 7 pm to 9 pm – on Sunday.

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Some local residents were bursting crackers on the main road till 10.30 pm, causing difficulties for people travelling by that route, police said.