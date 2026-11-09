Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are... Read More
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- firecrackers
- Odisha
Police on Monday arrested at least four people in Odisha’s Cuttack for allegedly manhandling a woman on-duty IPS officer following a dispute over bursting firecrackers during Diwali celebration.
Police said a confrontation broke out between police personnel and some locals at Nayasadak area in the city over bursting of firecrackers beyond the permissible time limit.
As per the guidelines issued by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB), bursting of firecrackers was allowed for only two hours — 7 pm to 9 pm – on Sunday.
Some local residents were bursting crackers on the main road till 10.30 pm, causing difficulties for people travelling by that route, police said.
On receiving information, the police team headed by Ananya Awasthi, currently posted as the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), reached the spot and stopped the locals from bursting crackers. This led to a heated argument between police and the local youths, which later escalated into a physical altercation, officials said.
In multiple videos of the incident that surfaced later, the accused could be seen misbehaving with and pushing Awasthi – a 2022-batch IPS officer.
At least 10 people were detained and questioned following which four were arrested by the Lalbagh Police Station personnel in Cuttack.
“Based on CCTV footage, we have identified and arrested at least four persons. We are verifying other footage to identify others. Strict action will be taken against all those involved in the unruly behaviour,” said Cuttack deputy commissioner of police Rishikesh Dnyande Khilari.
The accused were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections dealing with causing grievous hurt to a public servant, wrongful restraint, rioting, negligent conduct with respect to fire, criminal intimidation, and breach of public peace, among others.
Police said more people are likely to be arrested in connection with the incident.
Despite the government’s guidelines to burst crackers for two hours and adequate police deployment, many residents continued bursting crackers late into the evening in different places in violation of guidelines.