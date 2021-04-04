Odisha: Infant branded all over body by ‘healer’, dies

The bereaved parents in their complaint alleged that the healer seared Muna's body with hot iron at nearly 20 places.

A FOUR-MONTH boy died Saturday in Nabarangpur district of Odisha after being branded with iron rods all over his body by a traditional healer.

The boy, Muna, son of Trinath Nayak of Lokiguda village, was running high fever and cold for the past couple of days. Despite the parents taking him to multiple health centers, his condition continued to deteriorate. “We were desperate to treat him as he was in a lot of pain. A friend of ours asked us to visit the healer,” Nayak said.

The bereaved parents in their complaint alleged that the healer seared Muna’s body with hot iron at nearly 20 places.

“He was in a critical condition when brought here so we moved him to the district health headquarters. But he succumbed to the injuries,” said Dr Sachikanta Lenka of the Community Health Centre said.

The police have booked the healer under IPC Section 304 and have launched a manhunt.