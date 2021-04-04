scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 04, 2021
Latest news

Odisha: Infant branded all over body by ‘healer’, dies

The boy, Muna, son of Trinath Nayak of Lokiguda village, was running high fever and cold for the past couple of days. Despite the parents taking him to multiple health centers, his condition continued to deteriorate.

By: Express News Service | Bhubaneswar |
April 4, 2021 6:27:23 am
The bereaved parents in their complaint alleged that the healer seared Muna's body with hot iron at nearly 20 places.

A FOUR-MONTH boy died Saturday in Nabarangpur district of Odisha after being branded with iron rods all over his body by a traditional healer.

The boy, Muna, son of Trinath Nayak of Lokiguda village, was running high fever and cold for the past couple of days. Despite the parents taking him to multiple health centers, his condition continued to deteriorate. “We were desperate to treat him as he was in a lot of pain. A friend of ours asked us to visit the healer,” Nayak said.

The bereaved parents in their complaint alleged that the healer seared Muna’s body with hot iron at nearly 20 places.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“He was in a critical condition when brought here so we moved him to the district health headquarters. But he succumbed to the injuries,” said Dr Sachikanta Lenka of the Community Health Centre said.

The police have booked the healer under IPC Section 304 and have launched a manhunt.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 04: Latest News

Advertisement
x