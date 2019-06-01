Odisha: In Naveen Patnaik’s promises, BJP sees plan to vacate Bijepur

After winning from western Odisha’s Bijepur Assembly seat in the state elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has unveiled a special package for the area. BJP leaders have claimed that the development indicates that Naveen would vacate the Assembly seat.

Advertising

Besides Bijepur, Patnaik contested from Hinjili — his stronghold in south coastal Odisha. Speculation has started to build regarding which seat he will vacate. BJD sources said they were “not aware of the CM’s decision” but agreed that a special package may mean that he will vacate Bijepur.

Targeting Naveen, BJP MLA from Sambalpur Jaya Narayan Mishra said, “During the 2018 Bijepur byelection, a lot of packages were announced. Nothing happened. He (Naveen) is probably considering giving up the seat and that’s why a package has been announced.”

The package pledges that two mega pipe water supply schemes, aimed at covering a population of 8 lakh across 505 villages, will be executed in Bargarh district at an estimated cost of Rs 1,120 crore. It also envisages that all villages in Bijepur assembly segment will be provided piped water supply and household connection in two years. The package also promises a new mega lift irrigation project by sourcing water from River Ong at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore, 29 river lift projects and 3000 deep borewell irrigation projects.

The package also promises that about 34,000 eligible households with kutcha houses will be provided with pucca houses.