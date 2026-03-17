Odisha ICU fire toll rises to 12, Opposition demands Health Minister’s resignation

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The death toll from early Monday’s fire in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College ICU rose to 12 on Tuesday, and the Opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over the tragedy, demanding the resignation of Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.
Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the Health Department cannot hide behind “inquiries” while families mourn.
“A judicial inquiry is welcome, but it does not absolve the political leadership of its responsibility. Therefore, I demand the immediate resignation of the Health Minister. He must take moral responsibility for this catastrophic lapse in safety oversight,” said Patnaik, who visited the hospital on Monday evening.
Describing the incident as a stark reminder of what he alleged was the crumbling safety standards in the state’s premier healthcare institution, Patnaik said patients had come to the hospital with the hope of recovery, only to meet a horrific end due to “administrative negligence”. He also demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh each for the family members of the deceased.
Members of the BJD and Congress also stalled the Assembly proceedings over the incident.
The early-morning fire at SCB Medical College had on Monday killed 10 patients admitted to the ICU and left several others fighting for their lives. The Health Minister informed the Assembly on Tuesday that two more patients, who were evacuated from the ICU following the blaze, died while undergoing treatment.
A preliminary probe into the fire indicates that a suspected electrical short circuit was the cause. The minister said retired district judge Laxmidhar Biswal has been appointed to head a judicial probe into the incident.
Officials said the probe will analyse the sequence of events that led to the mishap, as well as the role, conduct and accountability of persons and authorities in the incident and the state of preparedness of the hospital in dealing with such eventualities.
More than 24 hours after the incident, the state government is yet to take action against anyone for the alleged lapses that led to the tragedy. The Health Minister said action would be taken against those responsible based on the findings of a fact-finding team.
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