Odisha ICU fire toll rises to 12, Opposition demands Health Minister’s resignation

A preliminary probe into the fire indicates that a suspected electrical short circuit was the cause. (Express Photo)

The death toll from early Monday’s fire in Cuttack’s SCB Medical College ICU rose to 12 on Tuesday, and the Opposition has stepped up its attack on the government over the tragedy, demanding the resignation of Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling.

Raising the issue in the state Assembly, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik said the Health Department cannot hide behind “inquiries” while families mourn.

“A judicial inquiry is welcome, but it does not absolve the political leadership of its responsibility. Therefore, I demand the immediate resignation of the Health Minister. He must take moral responsibility for this catastrophic lapse in safety oversight,” said Patnaik, who visited the hospital on Monday evening.