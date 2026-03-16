Odisha Hospital Fire Live Updates: Odisha CM announces 25 lakh for kin of deceased after 10 killed in blaze at SCB Medical College

Twenty-three people were admitted to the trauma wing when a suspected short circuit triggered the fire. (Express Photo)

Odisha Hospital Fire Live Updates: At least 10 people were killed in a major fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Odisha’s Cuttack in wee hours of Monday. The blaze erupted between 2.30 am and 3 am while 23 patients were admitted to the Trauma Care ICU wing. Fire service teams rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control. They rescued the patients undergoing treatment at the ICU, shifting them to other departments within the hospital. Around 11 hospital staff members also sustained burn injuries while attempting to rescue patients.

CM visits hospital: Soon after the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, visited the hospital and reviewed the situation. He also met patients who are currently undergoing treatment at the facility. “A total of 23 patients have been shifted to other departments. Seven serious patients died while shifting to other ICUs and wards, while another three persons died later,” Majhi said speaking to media persons.

Story continues below this ad Ex gratia announced: Majhi announced an ex gratia of Rs 25 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. He also ordered a judicial probe into the matter. Live Updates

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd