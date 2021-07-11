Let there be colour

Each household has been given Rs 10,000 to paint their walls with murals. (Express photo)

For the past one year Sushant Senapati has not painted a new piece of art. A resident of Raghurajpur in Odisha’s Puri district, the 42-year-old Pattachitra artiste’s trade has taken a hit since the 2019 super cyclone Fani and the series of Covid-induced lockdowns enforced in the past year.

“The trade had briefly picked up after the cyclone… But the village has never seen a dry spell like now, where our paintings are just lying around with no customers,” says Senapati, who has been in the profession for the past 31 years. Before Covid, he earned between Rs 20,000 and 30,000 every month, selling paintings, wooden carvings and dolls.

“Between the first and the second Covid wave there was a brief period when customers had begun to visit our village again, but that was very short-lived,” says the father of three.

Senapati’s struggle finds echoes in the art heritage village’s 150 households. Once bustling with tourists, the narrow lanes of the village now wear a desolate look.

Recently, to help the artistes and give their art a platform, the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi stepped in, encouraging them to paint their walls and lanes with murals. Each household was given Rs 10,000 by the Chief Minister for the job. The walls of the village are now adorned with intricate Pattachitra exhibits depicting the Ramayana, Mahabharata, Krishna Leela, Jaganath Darshan, apart from myriad gods and goddesses.

“The idea was to encourage artistes who have been going through a rough time. We generally conduct workshops for the artistes but due to the lockdown we have not been able to do so,” says Akademi president Sudarshan Pattnaik.

Like other parts of the country, the second wave peaked in Puri in May, with the district hitting its highest (708 cases) on May 10. On July 8, the active cases in the district stood at 1,427.

Some have also started helping the artists reach online buyers through social media.

Artistes like Apindra Swain, 47, have taken inspiration from Covid-19, depicting social distancing norms and masks in works.

“This online market is not a source of steady income, but now and then we sell our artwork. The Covid-themed artwork is getting noticed, but the paintings are still difficult to sell, even online. Home décor and gift items such as kettles and bottles are easier to sell but they do not earn us enough money,” says Swain, who has also started conducting online painting workshops.

A pictorial narration of mythological and religious folklore on palm leaves and canvas with natural colours, the Pattachitra art has been passed down generations in Raghurajpur, which was chosen by the government to be developed as the state’s first heritage village in 2000.

About 10 km from the temples and beaches of Puri, the village has been among the sought-after destinations for tourists in Odisha.

In most families in the village children start learning the art from the age of 10, and take it up full-time, as a primary source of income, after finishing school. A painter usually takes 10-12 hours to complete a piece of artwork and is paid anything between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000, or sometimes even more, depending on the size of the canvas.

Over the years, apart from selling their paintings to tourists, the artistes had also started organising painting workshops for them. Painting carts for the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra was another source of income for the households, but with the Yatra being scaled down because of the pandemic, that has dried up as well.

The Akademi’s incentive has thus come as a godsend for the artistes. “We have been used to having tourists around. Many of them would stay in the village; it was always lively. But the pandemic changed that. We were confined to our homes and we felt so dull… But now we all have come together to paint our walls and it feels like the village has come back to life again,” says Chitranjan Swain, 31.