Odisha HC seeks state government response on food security scheme coverage

The Odisha High Court Friday sought a response from the state government and gave it time till January 6 next year to come up with an action plan to increase its coverage under the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

A division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice AK Mohapatra issued the direction in response to an affidavit filed by Vir Vikram Yadav, the Principal Secretary of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department. The affidavit, filed on November 2 in response to a petition, says that the SFSS has been able to cover only 11.36 lakh of the additional target of 34.44 lakh beneficiaries over the past seven months.

The SFSS scheme was introduced by the Odisha government in 2018 to cover people who were left out of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).