Odisha HC issues notice to Chilika authority over illegal motorboats in sensitive part of lake

The Orissa High Court Tuesday issued a notice to the state government and the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) in connection with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought the court’s intervention against the unchecked and illegal operation of motorboats in the Mangaljodi part of Chilika lake. The PIL was filed by fisherman Debekar Behera (50) on February 3.

The petition, filed through advocate Ashis Kumar Mishra, sought a ban on the movement of motorboats in the eco-sensitive area and declare the Mangaljodi bird sanctuary as a silent zone.

Behera alleged that the noise caused due to the unchecked operation of motorboats creates hostile conditions for migratory birds. The bird sanctuary hosts over 160 different species of birds throughout the year during different seasons, with maximum attraction, witnessed during winters.

The PIL stated that illegal motorboats are operating for fishing purposes on the Mangaljodi wetland part of Chilika lagoon which was declared an Important Bird Area (IBA).

The matter will now be heard Friday. “The High Court has taken serious cognizance of the matter and has asked the CEO of Chilika Development Authority to appear in person before the court on February 11,” Mishra said. When contacted, CDA CEO Susanta Nanda said that he is yet to receive an official intimation regarding the same and will present the facts in court.