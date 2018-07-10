Odisha has most non-performing NGOs: WCD Ministry

Delhi has the least number of non-performers at 43 out of 201. Delhi has the least number of non-performers at 43 out of 201.

Odisha has the highest number of “non-performing NGOs” in the field of women and child support services in the country, according to the first such list released by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development to sensitise the public and sponsors about the work done by such organisations.

Odisha leads with 289 non-performing NGOs, 80 per cent of the total such NGOs in the state, while Andhra Pradesh is second with 149 non-performing NGOs of the total 190, according to the ministry. Delhi has the least number of non-performers at 43 out of 201.

“This list will be updated though we have not taken a decision on the periodicity,” a ministry official requesting anonymity said.

The WCD Ministry lists several criteria for classifying non-performers, such as blacklisting by any ministry or autonomous body such as NABARD, National Commission for Women (NCW), Rashtriya Mahila Kosh and Central Social Welfare Board. “Sometimes these NGOs take funds for certain activities and do not perform. Even if they do the work, they do not intimate the sponsor regularly and in the correct manner,” the official said.

NGOs that do not have Darpan Portal Registration Number, a facility offered by the NITI Aayog and National Informatics Centre for government to list authentic bodies, or FCRA registration number are also in the non-performing category. Some NGOs have been designated “blacklisted” while others are said to be “in the process of being blacklisted”.

Some NGOs on the list, uploaded on the ministry’s website, said they may approach the court to have their names removed. “We were not given any intimation or notice by the ministry before they categorised us as non-performing,” said Bhagirathi Pradhan, Director of the Khorda-based National Human Rural Development Institute. “We…recently received an approval for sponsorship by ONGC,” Pradhan said.

