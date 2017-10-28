Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Odisha govt transfers 41 officers including 17 IAS

Odisha govt transfers 41 officers including 17 IAS

Mahendra Kumar Mallick, an IAS officer of 2002 batch, has been appointed as the new director of Animal husbandry and Veterinary services while 2004 batch officer Prasanta Kumar Senapati is new director of Fisheries, the notification said.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Published: October 28, 2017 10:22:07 pm
Related News

Odisha government on Saturday effected a reshuffle in the bureaucracy by transferring as many as 41 officers including 17 IAS, according to a notification issued by the General Administration department. Mahendra Kumar Mallick, an IAS officer of 2002 batch, has been appointed as the new director of Animal husbandry and Veterinary services while 2004 batch officer Prasanta Kumar Senapati is new director of Fisheries, the notification said.

Debendra Kumar Mohapatra has been appointed as Excise Commissioner while Ratnakar Rout is new managing director OSIC. Pratap Chandra Dash is new director of Panchayati Raj department. Hemanta Kumar Padhi is the new Director of Estates and M Muthukumar, the director Horticulture has been given additional charge as new Director Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya, it said.

Vijaya Ketan Upadhyaya is new joint secretary Water Resources department and Mansi Nimbhal is new project director OPTELP, the notification said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now