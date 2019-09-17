Odisha govt to link promotion of policemen to public feedback

The Odisha government has decided to evaluate performance and incentives of police personnel on the basis of public feedback in their localities in addition to the existing parameters.

In a briefing session with top police officers on Saturday, CM Naveen Patnaik explained the concept of the government’s 5T vision. In a video clip of the meeting, the Chief Minister was seen seated with Superintendents of Police from all districts of the state, getting briefed by his private secretary V K Pandian.

“5Ts-Transparency, Tech, Teamwork, Time lead to Transformation. Under 5T (vision), Mo Sarkar (meaning My Government) is a component. As the CM said, you (police) have a simple target— how do you treat a citizen who comes to the police station with a complaint?” said Pandian.

A day back, Naveen spoke to Inspectors in charge of 635 police stations to convey that the government will now focus on getting direct citizen feedback on their local police officers. Police stations across the state will be required to register on the Mo Sarkar portal. After filing a complaint at a police station, an SMS will be sent to the complainant. The Chief Minister and his officials will make direct calls to the public for feedback on their experience at a police station.

“Based on public feedback and efficiency in service delivery, performing police stations and personnel shall be identified and recognised with faster promotion and other incentives,” the CMO tweeted.