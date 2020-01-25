Odisha govt takes step to keep MLAs out of college governing bodies, BJD leaders upset

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (File)

Odisha Higher Education department on Friday abolished the governing bodies of all non-government aided degree colleges in the state, a notification by the state government revealed. The move by the government is to remove MLAs from the governing boards of higher education institutions.

A government notification read: In exercise of powers conferred under proviso to sub-section (6) of Section 07 of the Orissa Education Act 1969…Government after careful consideration have been pleased to dissolve the Governing Bodies or Managing Committees of all non-government aided degree colleges of Odisha coming under the purview of Higher Education Department with immediate effect except the Autonomous Colleges and the Colleges established by Minority Communities.

Where the College is situated at the district headquarters, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of the concerned district shall act as President of the Governing Body or Managing Committee till further order. In case of a district having more than one ADM, the DM and Collector shall nominate one…College is situated outside district headquarters, the sub-collector of the sub-division concerned shall act as President”.

Minister Arun Sahoo had declared the state government will ensure no elected representative remains member of governing bodies of colleges in Odisha, a proposal that was received well by leaders in the BJD.

“College governing bodies in future will no longer include elected representatives and a notification will be made to this effect”, Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo had said. “These bodies will be strengthened by making President people with excellence in academic record or (educational) administration”.

State Minister Sushant Singh expressed his reservation over Sahoo’s statement. He said to journalists, “My (assembly) constituency has seven colleges. We are not able to give time, so an academic can be kept as President. MLAs should remain in (managing) committees. Local MLAs can help solve many issues in colleges, like infrastructural needs. We will see (about this proposal) and discuss it”.

According to a source who serves as member in one of the committees of Higher Education Department, the presence of MLAs on the governing boards of almost all colleges in the state “has been a menace”. He also said that the politicians prevent college principals from acting with autonomy. “In matters of appointments, right down to the peon the MLA interferes. Also, with increased funding to colleges, there is ample scope for corruption in tenders and contracts”.

“Politicians also cultivate factions among the student community that leads to clashes and a generally vitiated atmosphere that is not conducive for learning”, he added.

Speaking to The Indian Express, another BJD MLA said, “This is not fair. As the representative of the locality, MLAs ought to sit on college board so they are able to get into the details of the problems of their colleges while also bridging the gap between the college and the government. It is not possible for every college principal to take critical matters up the chain of command in government, but an MLA can do it easily”.

