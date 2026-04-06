Odisha govt clarifies no ban on 5kg LPG cylinders after panic over minister’s remark

On Sunday, Odisha’s Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra had announced a complete ban on sale of 5 kg cylinders in the open market, triggering panic.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
2 min readBhubaneswarApr 6, 2026 03:51 PM IST
LPGThe government said enforcement against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders has been intensified. (File Photo)
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A day after an Odisha minister’s announcement to ban sale of 5 kg cylinders in the open market triggered panic among students, workers and migrant labourers, the state government Monday clarified that no such restriction has been imposed.

“There is no restriction on 5 kg cylinders marketed by oil marketing companies (OMCs). The students, workers and migrant labourers can avail 5kg cylinders by producing their ID cards and there is no need to produce address proof. Also, the OMCs are providing 5kg cylinders through domestic connection after completion of e-KYC,” Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Secretary Sanjay Singh said, adding that the crackdown targets only black-marketed cylinders.

The government also said OMCs are organising camps to distribute 5 kg cylinders wherever required.

On Sunday, Odisha’s Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra had announced a complete ban on sale of 5 kg cylinders in the open market, saying the move would curb black marketing of cooking gas in the state.

As 5 kg cylinders are widely used by students, labourers and migrant workers in urban areas without official LPG connections, the announcement triggered panic.

Also Read | Lives stalled over LPG: How a spike in demand led to long queues, shortages

The Opposition BJD termed the minister’s remarks an “immature statement”, alleging such confusion was being created to divert attention from the LPG crisis.

The secretary also said there was no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG in the state and urged people not to panic.

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“Whenever we receive reports about LPG crisis in any district, the committee headed by district collectors escalate the matters to the OMCs and attempts are being made to resolve the matter,” said Singh.

The government said enforcement against black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders has been intensified.

The civil supplies corporation has conducted inspections at 1,633 locations to check illegal hoarding so far, seizing over 3,000 cylinders. As many as 288 cases have been registered under the Essential Commodities Act; FIRs have been filed in 19 cases and five people arrested, an official statement said.

Despite the clarification, long queues were seen outside gas agencies, with people also rushing to complete their e-KYC.

Sujit Bisoyi
Sujit Bisoyi

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More

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