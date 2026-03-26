After public outrage, Odisha to withdraw Bills providing three-fold salary hike to ministers, MLAs

Odisha’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling gave a notice to the Assembly Secretariat seeking approval of members to withdraw the four amendment Bills. (Credits: Facebook/ Dr. Mukesh Mahaling﻿)

Amid widespread public outrage, the Odisha government Thursday decided to withdraw the four Bills passed in last December to make a three-fold hike in the salary and allowances of MLAs, ministers, chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker.

Odisha’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling gave a notice to the Assembly Secretariat seeking approval of members to withdraw the four amendment Bills, all of which are currently pending for the governor’s assent.

A proposal will be moved in the current session of the Assembly to withdraw the Bills, said officials.

The four amendment Bills– which were passed unanimously — had the provision to raise the monthly salaries and allowances of Odisha MLAs more than three times, from Rs 1.11 lakh to Rs 3.45 lakh/month, the highest in the country. Lone CPI (M) MLA Laxman Munda only opposed the hike.